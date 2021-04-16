Pandemic fuels business and politics for GOP nominee

Moores confirmed that Pathology Consultants accepted $847,900 in forgivable loans through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

He described the federal aid as a financial bridge that helped his 70-year-old business avoid layoffs and continue to track the virus. Orders for diagnostic medical testing dried up at the outset of the pandemic as New Mexico officials suspended nonessential medical procedures.

“We were shut down — about an 80% reduction in business between hospitals and medical offices," Moores said.

He said it is still unclear whether Pathology Consultants will repay the federal loan. Those loans can be forgiven when spending is focused primarily on payroll, while including a variety of expenses linked to the pandemic.

“We are going through the process right now to see if we qualify for it,” Moores said in a telephone interview.

A rival candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat condemned Moores for potentially profiting from COVID testing and receiving federal pandemic assistance.

“This is just more of the partisan hypocrisy that we have come to expect," Aubrey Dunn Jr., a former state land commissioner and an independent candidate for the congressional seat, wrote in an email.