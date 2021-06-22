Pandemic hotel vouchers for about 700 homeless to end July 1

Vermont is ending its pandemic-related emergency housing in hotels and motels for some of the homeless population because the program is not sustainable, hotel capacity is shrinking and it was never meant to be a permanent solution, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith on Tuesday.

Roughly 700 people, or about a third of the homeless people put up in motels during the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer be eligible on July 1, officials estimate.

"This was possible because the public health and travel restrictions essentially closed Vermont tourism and hotels and motels stepped up," Smith said during the governor's weekly coronavirus briefing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the state for the nearly $79 million cost of the program, he said. It was projected to rise to $108 million in fiscal year 2022 if changes weren't made while federal reimbursement is uncertain, he said.

“Hotels and motels have been a valuable resource for … Vermonters experiencing homelessness, but they were never intended to be a permanent solution," Smith said. "Those living in hotels for an extended period of time experience isolation, and difficulty accessing services such as meals and mental health or substance use treatment," he said, adding that local emergency services are strained responding to needs of the expanded program.