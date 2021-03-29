Pandemic liability shield for Arizona businesses advances

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Monday to give businesses, nursing homes and others a broad shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Republicans approved the measure in a 31-29 party-line vote, saying businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits.

The measure is fiercely opposed by consumer advocates and lawyers, who say it will reward bad actors who flouted health guidance and endangered their workers or the public. They say there's been no deluge of COVID-19 lawsuits.

The measure goes back to the Senate, which has already approved it but must sign off on changes made in the House before it goes to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Business and medical interest groups have pushed hard for a liability shield since the start of the pandemic. The Arizona bill is one of dozens introduced across the country and in Congress.

“Trial lawyers are getting upset about this because they cant take things to litigation,” said Rep. David Cook, a Republican from Globe who voted for the measure.