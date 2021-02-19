Pandemic sparks debate about remote lobbying in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the Nevada Legislature have changed the nature of lobbying and raised new questions about how to regulate it.

Public access to the legislative building has been restricted since lawmakers reconvened Feb. 1, leaving the normally bustling corridors empty aside from staff and reporters. But that hasn't stopped advocates from pursuing their usual work, lobbying for and against the hundreds of bills that have already been introduced.

Unlike other states, Nevada's Lobbying Disclosure and Regulation Act only requires lobbyists register if they lobby in-person. Registered lobbyists are required to submit monthly financial disclosures detailing their activities. With the building closed, no lobbyists have registered since lawmakers reconvened three weeks ago.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Brittney Miller introduced a bill this week that would require lobbyists register whether they advocate on behalf of their clients in-person or remotely.

“In this virtual world where that's not — at least for the time being — part of the operation of the Legislature, for the sake of transparency, we still need to have lobbying activities being reported to the public,” Frierson said in a Tuesday committee hearing.