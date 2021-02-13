Pandemic turbo-charges Hawaii state government's use of tech

And for the first time, the state Legislature is allowing people to testify via online video since the Capitol building remains closed for health reasons. The move also makes it easier for residents on islands other than Oahu to air their views to lawmakers.

”They don’t have to get on a plane, fly to Honolulu, rent a car, come to the Capitol, which is how it used to be,” said Sen. Kalani English, a Democrat who represents parts of Maui, Lanai and Molokai.

Doug Murdock, the state’s chief information officer, said more state employees are using features like electronic signatures, which allow people to approve documents digitally instead of putting pen to paper. Reducing the risk of transmitting the virus is an incentive, as is the impracticality of sending documents to people’s homes and the time saved by not waiting for papers to be physically delivered from office to office or through the mail.

Gov. David Ige has been a longtime advocate of cutting down on paper dating back to his days in the state Senate, which went paperless in 2008. He pushed the executive branch to follow suit after his 2014 inauguration but many agencies were “dragging their feet,” he said in a recent interview.