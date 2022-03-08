 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Panel advances bill to try to prevent surge of new casinos

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill designed to prevent a surge of new casinos throughout Nebraska cleared a key hurdle Tuesday in the Legislature.

The Legislature's General Affairs Committee advanced a measure that would allow casinos in the six Nebraska counties that already have licensed horseracing tracks.

Anyone who wants to build a casino in another part of the state would have to wait for the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to conduct a detailed study looking at the potential impact on the state. The commission would approve or deny licenses based on its analysis.

The study would be due by Jan. 1, 2025.

Sen. Tom Briese, the committee's chairman, said the measure seeks to strike a balance between developers and communities who want to build casinos and gambling opponents who worry about casinos saturating the state. Earlier proposals would have put specific limits on the number of casinos and the distance between locations.

“I think we've truly reached a middle ground on this," said Briese, of Albion.

People are also reading…

The counties with existing tracks are all in eastern and central Nebraska. They are Douglas, Lancaster, Adams, Dakota, Hall, and Platte.

The bill comes after Nebraska voters legalized casino gambling in a 2020 through a ballot measure bankrolled by Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. It allowed casinos at horse racing tracks.

The measure now heads to the full Legislature for debate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy addresses UK parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News