Panel advances bills ending religious exemption for vaccines

While some Republicans questioned whether there were political motivations behind the move, Steinberg said it was done to ensure “flexibility” for scheduling a floor vote on the legislation during the pandemic, which has forced much of the General Assembly's proceedings to virtual meetings.

Both bills passed 22-11 along partisan lines.

This marks the third year in a row that lawmakers have considered removing the religious exemption. It has become a mostly partisan issue in Connecticut, with Democrats in support and the GOP in opposition.

Some Republicans, however, said Wednesday they support vaccinations and even vaccinated their own children, but disagree with the state essentially forcing parents to get their children inoculated in order for them to attend public school.

“Who are we in the state to say we know better than you?" asked Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield.

The bill also applies to higher education and child care centers.

While last year's version of the bill grandfathered all unvaccinated children who already had religious exemptions, this year's legislation only excuses students in the 7th grade and older - a change that bothered both Republicans and some Democrats.