Panel backs task force on missing and murdered Black women

“We were adamant that something was wrong. She was not answering her phone. In the world of technology, we were asking friends, we were logging into her accounts, and we could not find any trace of her,” Lee said.

Working with an auto dealer that had recently sold her sister a car, they eventually traced it down. Brittany Clardy was found slain in her car in an impound lot 10 days later. Her killer was ultimately sentenced to 40 years in prison, in addition to 30 years for a similar killing in which the woman's body was also found in a car in an impound lot.

“Maybe if we found her on that day she would still be here with us,” Marquita Clardy said, choking back tears as she implored legislators for support “so this does not happen again with anyone's child.”

While homicide is one of the leading causes of death for all women, Richardson testified that it's significantly higher for Black women than most other groups. She cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that put the overall homicide rate for women at two per 100,000 — but at 4.4 per 100,000 Black women and 4.3 per 100,000 for Native American women.