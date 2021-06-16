Panel delays funding requests due to law that sets limits

The new law requires the governor to call a special legislative session for expenditures above $50 million.

The Legislature easily overrode Burgum’s veto of the bill that he said “clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine” and would be unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s meeting of the emergency commission was the first since the law was enacted, and revealed confusion on how to apply it in some cases. Burgum said it showed the new law has “constraints” and could result in “unintended consequences.”

Kim Konikow, executive director of the North Dakota Council on the Arts, worried that delaying approval of the funds could limit agencies from seeking grants. The governor said that was a fair point.

The new law also allows the Legislature’s Budget Section to alter decisions made by the emergency commission. The Budget Section comprises the chambers’ floor leaders and the members of appropriations committees, which are in charge of crafting state agency budgets.

Burgum has said the $50 million “trigger” that would force the governor to call a special session would risk violating the state constitution by having the Legislature meet for more than the 80 days it’s allowed every two years.