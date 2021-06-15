Panel OKs House GOP bill to ban employer vaccine mandates

“At the end of the day you cannot force an individual to take an experimental vaccine,” said Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland.

Pennsylvanians with religious and medical concerns can opt out of vaccinations, said Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Washington, noting that hospital and business groups oppose the bill.

“Here we are today telling every business in the commonwealth what they can and cannot do,” Snyder said. “This isn't about vaccines. This is about what we are trying to mandate every business in the commonwealth to do.”

She noted a Texas federal judge's decision last week that threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all staff be vaccinated.

“This bill isn't going to change anything because it's going to be thrown out in court,” Snyder said.

Last week, the state Senate passed on party lines veto-bound legislation to prohibit so-called public-sector vaccine passports and to put limits on a state health secretary’s powers when fighting a contagious disease.