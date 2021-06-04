Panel: OR lawmaker accused of harassment must get training

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives unanimously decided Friday that an Oregon state representative who sent inappropriate texts to a fellow lawmaker must attend coaching and training.

The committee on Tuesday had decided that Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, in April.

The committee also found Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors.

The four-member committee on Friday met virtually to decide what “remedy” to impose.

Rep. Ron Noble, R-McMinnville, and Rep. Raquel Moore-Greene, R-Salem, pushed a harder line. They approved motions to recommend the House speaker remove Witt from all committees for the remainder of his term, but with Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, opposed, it failed to achieve a majority.

Sanchez said she believed the sanction was too severe given the level of the infraction.