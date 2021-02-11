Panel proposes $3,000 credit for hard-to-fill teaching posts

“This is a program that is laser-focused to try to address the need,” Belton said, noting that there were more than 3,000 unfilled teaching positions statewide.

Georgia has tried and abandoned other strategies to encourage teachers to take hard-to-fill positions. Rep Tommy Benton, a Jefferson Republican, asked why Belton was not instead offering to forgive student loan debt for teachers who commit to such schools, suggesting that might have a more persuasive effect, but Belton said legislative leaders are instead backing the tax credit.

A number of other states offer extra pay or loan repayment programs.

Georgia isn’t experiencing as severe a teacher shortage as some other states, boosted by a growing population and salaries that are high for the region. But Southern Regional Education Board President Stephen Pruitt has said it’s still a problem in the state, particularly with declining enrollments in colleges of education.