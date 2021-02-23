Panel recommends no further action in impeachment petitions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky legislative panel recommended Tuesday night that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against the governor and the attorney general.

The bipartisan committee's decisions came after a long meeting behind closed doors.

Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, the committee chairman, said the panel's reports and recommendations that no further action be taken against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be submitted to the GOP-led House.

“The committee has found that none of the allegations made against the governor nor the attorney general rise to the level of impeachable offenses,” Nemes told reporters afterward.

The remaining petition against Beshear, filed by a handful of Kentuckians, called for the governor's impeachment for his actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal and that his COVID-19 orders have saved lives. He portrayed the petitioners seeking his ouster as anti-government extremists.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.