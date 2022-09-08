 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs' request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.

The commission vote came a day after Hobbs and Lake appeared at an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event where each was questioned separately by Chamber president Danny Seiden.

Hobbs' campaign manager addressed the commission before its decision, pointing to Lake's performance in the raucous June 29 Republican primary debate, which she devolved into chaos that she said made Arizona the subject of national ridicule.

People are also reading…

“I think it’s pretty clear that she only wants to create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate,” campaign manager Nicole DeMont said. “But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”

DeMont had pointed to that debate as a primary reason for not agreeing to the upcoming debate in a letter to the commission last week.

Lake attorney Timothy La Sota urged the four participating commission members to reject the format change. Commissioner Amy Chan, who works as Hobb's lawyer at the secretary of state's office, recused herself.

The debate is set to be moderated by Ted Simons, a veteran interviewer who has overseen countless Clean Elections debates since joining Arizona PBS as host of the public affairs show Arizona Horizon in 2007.

“This is not only an insult to the voters of Arizona, that they can’t look at these candidates and make a judgment for themselves, it’s an insult to this commission,” La Sota said. “And it’s an insult to Mr. Simons, and it’s a cop out.”

La Sota said allowing the change would damage the commission's credibility and set a precedent allowing any candidate to bow out and still get air time. The commission normally allows candidates whose opponents decline debates to appear with Simons for a Q&A format session.

Commissioners flatly rejected the Hobbs proposal. Mark Kimble suggested that a delay would be pointless, saying “both sides have made their positions very clear.” On the other hand, Commission Chairman Damien Meyer said voters deserve to see the candidates face off.

At Wednesday's Chamber event, Hobbs vowed that she would not raise taxes and would continue business-friendly policies Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has championed. She also said she would push for more investment in the state's water supply, which is at risk because of climate change and long-term drought that has forced cuts to its Colorado River Supply. Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature added $1 billion to boost supplies this year, but Hobbs said that is not enough.

“We need partnership with the other basin states so that they’re pulling their weight and doing more to conserve the Colorado River,” she said. “We need partnership with tribes and with other water stakeholders to bring all the solutions to the table.”

Hobbs also took some swipes at Lake, without mentioning her by name, for the national headlines that the Republican primary debate brought.

“I think it’s important to have someone who is serious about governing and not someone who’s going to continue to end up as the butt of late night comedy television jokes,” Hobbs said. “That’s not going to be effective.”

Lake also praised Ducey's water plan and his success in drawing business to the state during his eight years in office.

“Gov. Ducey's done some great things — there's no reason to change that up,” Lake said.

Lake previously criticized Ducey during the primary for his response to border security, which the governor has made a priority. Ducey told the Arizona Republic in May that she was “making things up.” Lake has promised to make border security her first act if she is elected.

“You know that my main issue has been to secure that border and on Day One, in the first hour after I take my hand off the Bible with oath of office we’re gonna issue a declaration of invasion,” Lake said. "And we’re going to start securing the border, take back control from the cartels, and stop the fentanyl from pouring in.”

Ducey backed Republican Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election that Lake won. Lake said she had met with Ducey after her primary win and that they had “a nice meeting,” without providing other details.

For her part, Lake also took some swipes at Hobbs for her rejection of the debate, which she has said shows she is “a coward.”

All other statewide candidates have agreed to participate in the televised Clean Elections debates, including Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who will debate Republican Blake Masters on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Five Hong Kong speech therapists have been convicted of sedition law after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities. The five could face up to two years imprisonment. They had pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in July 2021, after publishing books with stories that revolved around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village. The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, and police said that the stories paralleled the incidents linked to political unrest in Hong Kong. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since pro-democracy protests in 2019, arresting dozens of activists while others have fled abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Queen Elizabeth II changed the British monarchy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News