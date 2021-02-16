Panel seeking ideas to spend oil tax money likely to remain

In each city where a hearing was held, residents wanted the money spent “on their pet projects,” Bells said.

Voters in 2010 endorsed a constitutional amendment that requires setting aside 30% of state tax revenues on oil and natural gas production. Earnings from the fund are now put into the general fund, which is spent on an assortment of programs and projects.

Republican majority leaders said the goal of the Legacy Fund Earnings Committee is to focus on specific goals for the fund, instead of targeting it in a shotgun approach.

“It will help us guide and shepherd this whole thing,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said.

The biggest proposed use of the earnings this session is to pay for bonds that would be used mainly on infrastructure projects. That proposal was not the result of the work by the Legacy Fund committee, said Wardner, who initially pitched the $1.1 billion proposal that has since been whittled to $680 million and still needs approval from both chambers of the Legislature.

Only a few lawmakers over the years have advocated not touching the earnings, but those ideas have been soundly thumped in Legislature.