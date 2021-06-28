Panel sends bipartisan budget proposal to Maine lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature will vote later this week on a bipartisan $8.5 billion budget proposals that includes $300 for most workers and reaches the goal of boosting the state's share of K-12 public education costs to 55%.

The Legislature's appropriations committee announced the bipartisan agreement Sunday evening. The full Legislature is expected to vote on Wednesday, the last day of the fiscal year.

Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, said the one-time $300 hazard pay bonus is intended to acknowledge Mainers who worked during “stressful circumstances” and whose efforts helped "the economy afloat.” It would go to Mainers who filed a W-2 form last year and earned no more than $75,000, or $150,000 for joint filers.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the budget makes “important, meaningful, and historic progress for Maine people.”

“I applaud the members of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for their hard work in reaching this unanimous, bipartisan agreement," the governor said in a statement.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature already approved a bare-bones budget earlier in the session. But the new budget revision reflects additional federal aid and better-than-expected revenue projections.