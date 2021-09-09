Panel settles on 2 sets of congressional, legislative maps

Heineman spent a large part of his childhood in the county and said many residents feel connected to their current district.

The 2nd District currently encompasses all of Douglas and the western part of Sarpy County. The proposed Republican plan in the Legislature would divide Douglas County between the 1st and 2nd Districts, while moving all of neighboring Sarpy and Saunders counties into the 2nd District. Saunders and Sarpy are both heavily Republican, so merging them with the 2nd District would likely offset Democratic votes in Omaha.

Heineman said he doesn't object to other parts of the GOP plan. He opposes the Democratic counter-proposal, which would keep Douglas County whole in the 2nd District and swap out western Sarpy County with the more Democratic-leaning city of Bellevue.

But he said it's obvious that neither plan has the support it needs to pass in the Legislature during the special session that begins next week.

“I don't have a doubt there are going to be some tradeoffs here,” Heineman said in an interview. “At the end of the day, you're going to have to find some common ground.”