Panel tables idea to split House districts on reservations

Grand Fork GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg, who has served on redistricting committees since 1981 said the Legislature may have no choice to create subdistricts on the qualifying reservations to meet federal law.

“I’m not a fan of subdistricts,” Holmberg said. “Sometimes you do have to respect reality.”

Holmberg said the subdistricts likely would be created by the courts if the Legislature fails to create them.

During the Legislature’s redistricting effort in 1991, the Three Affiliated Tribes filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to force lawmakers to create subdistricts on the now oil-rich Fort Berthold reservation. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying a subdistrict would lack a majority of American Indian voters.

Holmberg said subdistricts on Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold now “appear to meet that threshold.”

“At the end of the day, I believe it will happen,” Holmberg told the committee.

GOP Rep. Terry Jones, whose current district is part of the Fort Berthold reservation, urged the redistricting panel to scrap the idea of subdistricts, calling it “nothing more than an attempt to divide us, rather than unify us.”