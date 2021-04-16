 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panel votes to invest $2 million to shore up firing range
0 comments
AP

Panel votes to invest $2 million to shore up firing range

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut plans to invest at least $2 million in the flood-prone Connecticut State Police firing range in Simsbury for now, following years of unsuccessful attempts to relocate it to another community.

On Friday, the State Bond Commission approved the $2 million in borrowing to finance the design and construction of improvements to the building, including new “flood-resistant structures," according to the commission's agenda.

State officials, however, have still not ruled out eventually finding a new location for the range, which is utilized by both state and local police officers and is prone to flooding because of its proximity to the Farmington River.

“The building is having some water issues and it needs an immediate infusion of funds to improve the condition. We do believe that this location can meet the needs of the department. We are going to continue to assess that,” said Melissa McCaw, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management. “So after those repairs are concluded we will reevaluate, but we do think the location can certainly serve the needs.”

Shortly after taking office in 2019, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont stuck by a campaign promise to scrap plans to build a new firing range in Griswold. He instructed his Department of Administrative Services to terminate a purchase-and-sale agreement for a 113-acre piece of land near Pachaug State Forest, where the range was to be located.

Many residents had expressed concern about the noise from the proposed range, which became a hot issue during the 2018 governor’s race. Lamont said at the time that he supported building a new shooting facility for the state police but called the Griswold site the “wrong place.”

Potential sites in Willington and East Windsor also drew strong opposition from residents.

Lamont said in 2019 that the state would conduct a “complete analysis of the project” and search for “viable alternative locations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News