Pansing Brooks reports nearly $210K in campaign donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced Tuesday that she has raised nearly $210,000 in her campaign for the state's 1st Congessional District.

Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said she has raised $209,777 from a total of 954 donors in the most recent quarterly filing period. She entered the race in November, about halfway through that time window.

Pansing Brooks is looking to unseat nine-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is running for reelection while facing federal charges. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he misled federal authorities who were investigating an illegal donation to his campaign from a foreign national in 2016.

The district is heavily Republican but also includes left-leaning Lincoln. According to his latest available campaign filings, Fortenberry raised nearly $439,000 in the first nine months of 2021 and had $897,000 in cash on hand. He stepped up his fundraising shortly after announcing that he was under federal investigation, portraying the charges as politically motivated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0