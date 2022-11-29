 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Parade killings judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Supreme Court-Dorow

Judge Jennifer R. Dorow presides over a hearing for Darrell Brooks Jr. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Judge Dorow said Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 that she will make a decision on whether to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court “in the coming days.”

 Mark Hoffman - pool, Pool Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The judge who presided over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade is running for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, her husband said Tuesday. The race will determine the ideological balance of the court.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow is the second conservative candidate to enter the race, which also has two liberal judges running. The winner will replace a retiring conservative justice who is part of a 4-3 majority. Liberals are prioritizing the race as a way to flip control of the court heading into the 2024 presidential election in the battleground state.

“It's official,” her husband Brian Dorow said Tuesday. “She's in the race.”

Jennifer Dorow planned to hold an event launching her candidacy on Wednesday, Brian Dorow said.

People are also reading…

Jennifer Dorow did a round of television interviews on Monday where she described the fan mail she received during the Darrell Brooks parade killings trial, which began in early October. Brooks was convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through the parade crowd, and two weeks ago Dorow sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dorow told WTMJ-TV on Monday that she has “been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and encouragement to consider a run for the Supreme Court.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been bitterly partisan for more than a decade, with conservatives in control during that period. The court ruled on several major policy disputes, including upholding Republican-drawn legislative maps for the heavily gerrymandered state and banning absentee ballot drop boxes. Several major cases are expected to head before the court next year, including a challenge to Wisconsin’s 173-year-old law banning abortion.

In 2020, the court did reject a challenge by Donald Trump aiming to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden in the state. But both sides are girding for more election-related lawsuits surrounding the 2024 election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, both liberals, are running, as is Dan Kelly, a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. A Feb. 21 primary will narrow the field to two finalists for the April 4 election. The winner will take the seat in August.

Protasiewicz will offer a sharp contrast to Dorow and Kelly, who are “right-wing extremists” and “radically out of touch,” said her campaign manager, Alejandro Verdin. Mitchell and Kelly, who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump in his failed 2020 race for Supreme Court, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler branded Dorow as an “extremist.” He cited her calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s Lawrence v. Texas ruling from 2003, which struck down sodomy laws criminalizing same-sex intimacy, as “a prime example of judicial activism at its worst.”

Dorow made that comment in her application to then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, for appointment to the Waukesha County court in 2011, according to Wisconsin Justice Initiative, which compiles and posts materials submitted by those seeking judicial appointments.

Dorow, 51, is a former criminal defense attorney who has been elected twice since her appointment and is active in the Republican Party in Waukesha County, a longtime GOP stronghold.

Dorow, has never run for a statewide office before, unlike Kelly, the other conservative candidate. Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2016 by Walker, whose son Alex is running Kelly’s campaign.

Kelly ran for a full term in 2020, but lost in an election when liberal turnout was high because it included the Democratic presidential primary.

Fair Courts America, a group funded by billionaire GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, plans to spend millions of dollars to back Kelly, the group's spokesman, Dan Curry, said this month.

Mitchell and Protasiewicz have been raising money and campaigning for months.

Protasiewicz has lined up more than 800 endorsements, including that of liberal state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet. Mitchell has the backing of former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, along with dozens of others largely in the Madison area, including the Dane County sheriff, county executive and Madison police chief.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

An Australian minister has likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock shelters that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. She said Thursday that Australia’s laws would be updated to prevent future destruction of Indigenous sacred sites. The Taliban in 2001 destroyed two 1,500-year-old Buddha statues because the carvings in an Afghan cliff were considered to be idols. Rio Tinto demolished the rock shelters to gain the cheapest possible access to iron ore reserves. Four executives lost their jobs following outrage over the destruction.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Prosecutors said during opening statements that Garcia followed a pattern that started with compliments and flattery and escalated to sexual encounters. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. If another major war broke out today, would the U.S. have enough ammunition to fight? It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China. U.S. defense production lines aren't scaled to supply a major land war. And some lines, like for the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, were previously shut down. That’s putting pressure on U.S. weapons reserves and has officials asking whether U.S. stockpiles are big enough.

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany have arrived off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian supplies, on which the country had long relied. The 918-foot-long Neptune is due to begin operation in nearby Lubmin on Dec. 1. Similar “floating storage and regasification units" are scheduled to arrive at two North Sea ports later this year. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers Wednesday that along with other measures taken by the government, “this winter Germany’s energy security seems assured.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese police checking for banned apps like Instagram and Twitter during protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News