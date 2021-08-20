Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

State law has given minors the ability on their own to be treated for certain health issues, including communicable diseases. That had included a COVID-19 vaccine if they showed "the decisional capacity to do so,” according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That worried some legislators and their constitutents, who wanted more say over whether their child could be immunized given the speed in which the vaccine was approved.

The new prerequisite, which would end once an emergency-use designation is removed, comes as many parents seek the vaccine for their older children as schools on traditional school calendars return to class next week.

As of Friday, 292,759 North Carolina youths age 12 to 17 have gotten at least one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, DHHS data shows. The vaccinated youth are close to 37% of the nearly 800,000 children in that age group. Sixty-four percent of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The broader bill would direct the state health director to issue standing orders for immunizing pharmacists to administer more medications without an additional doctor’s prescription. They include certain nicotine smoking cessation programs, some oral contraceptives or those delivered through a skin patch, and prenatal vitamins.

Bill supporters said the expanded offerings would increase health care access in rural and smaller counties.

