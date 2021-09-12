Parents against 'prison-like' facility for autistic clients

“OPWDD is committed to identifying appropriate services to meet every person’s needs and to creating a person-centered plan to support them in New York once they complete their education in another state,” the agency said in a statement.

A message was sent to the agency by the Times Union seeking comment about how many parents have been notified that funding for out-of-state care will be ending.

Joseph and Michele Atkinson, of Long Island, said their son, who turned 21 in April, recently graduated from an adolescent program in Canton, Massachusetts, paid for by their local school district.

The Atkinsons said they knew their son had “aged out” and would need to be placed at a New York residential program. After residential state schools declined to accept him, they said the state informed them this summer that their son could be placed at the Sunmount center or the OPWDD “may not provide funding” for his continued out-of-state care.

Michelle Atkinson said the family took a virtual tour of the Sunmount center and became worried, because it is a prison-like facility that houses disabled people who have committed serious crimes.

“They’re mixed in the general population,” she said. “These people could be housed with my son. ... This is definitely happening to others.”

