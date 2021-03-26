Parents must be told of cannabis offense under new state law

“The potential for criminal liability in any interaction will prevent officers from intervening in situations where underage criminal activity occurs, allowing underage marijuana and alcohol use to run rampant in our schools, in our parks and on our beaches,” said the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police in a statement on Thursday.

Under the law Murphy signed in February, a first offense would have resulted in a written warning. The law made it clear that the person’s parent or guardian was not to be notified. A second offense was a written warning along with information on drug treatment services.

Police were to provide a copy of the second warning to those younger than 18, along with a notice about the first offense, as well. The third offense carried a written warning again, along with a referral to drug treatment services. Parents and guardians would have been notified with a third offense.

The new law changes that so parents will be notified after a first offense.

Voters approved of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older by 2 to 1 in a ballot measure in November. It took more than three months for lawmakers and the governor to agree on legislation setting up the recreational marketplace.