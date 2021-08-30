Parents of disabled Tennessee children fight mask opt-out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mothers of two Tennessee children with serious illnesses asked a federal judge Monday to block an order by the governor allowing parents to opt out of coronavirus-related mask requirements in schools, arguing that it endangers kids with health conditions and hurts their ability to attend in-person classes.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman heard testimony in Memphis federal court as part of a lawsuit filed by the women, whose two children attend school in the Shelby County suburbs of Collierville and Germantown.

The municipal school districts opened earlier this month under a universal mask requirement issued by the county health department. Republican Gov. Bill Lee has resisted implementing a statewide mask mandate for schools, and he had initially left the decision to local officials. But on Aug. 16, he signed a statewide order allowing parents to opt out of the requirement. Hundreds of students have been attending classes without masks ever since.

While local decision-making is important, “individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important,” Lee said when he issued the order.