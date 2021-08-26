Parents sue Missoula school district over mask requirement

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Several parents are suing Missoula public schools over a mask requirement as the school year in Montana is set to begin amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

An attorney representing parents of students in Missoula public schools said the requirement is in violation of the state’s constitution, which guarantees individuals the right to make their own medical decisions.

Lawyer Quentin Rhoades said Thursday that there isn’t sufficient scientific evidence that children wearing masks prevents the spread of the coronavirus for the government to override that individual right.

The Missoula public schools superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

An online fundraiser organized to cover the costs of filing the lawsuit raised $10,000 as of Thursday.

Matt Stivers, who donated $100 to the cause, wrote that his son has difficulty breathing while wearing a mask because of a heart defect.