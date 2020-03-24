Park cabins, golf close; Kent State commemoration canceled

Giant Eagle is installing plexiglass dividers at checkout stations and customer-service counters and halting use of reusable bags. The changes are in effect at Giant Eagle, Market District, Pharmacy and GetGo locations, cleveland.com reported. The company also is marking floors in checkout areas to indicate appropriate social distance between customers.

———

ELECTIONS

Voting rights groups have weighed in on a pending lawsuit over Ohio's delayed March 17 primary. The ACLU of Ohio, Ohio League of Women Voters and others did not take a side on whether in-person voting should proceed on April 28, May 16, June 2 or some other date, but advocated for registration to remain open and for access for all voters. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has proposed mailing postage-paid absentee ballots to every Ohioan who has not yet voted and keeping open the option of an in-person primary.

———

MEDICAL SUPPLY DONATIONS

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a drop-off donation center for certain medical supplies that are unopened and still sealed, including masks, eyewear, gowns, gloves and shoe covers.

———

CANCELLATIONS