Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding
Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back into a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding.

Parson announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding.

At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Parson, a Republican, says time is running out for lawmakers to cut a deal and protect the funding.

During the legislative session that ended May 14, lawmakers proposed banning Medicaid coverage for “any drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that may cause the destruction of or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child.”

Fighting over the proposed ban derailed a bill that would have extended the medical providers tax. Without an extension, the tax will expire Sept. 30.

Parson on Monday threatened to cut $722 million from the state budget July 1, including close to $182 million in state funding, if no deal was reached.

The cuts would be widespread across many key state government programs. Some of the largest planned cuts would strip $166 million for developmental disability caregiving, $88 million for nursing homes, and $20 million that was set to pay for school busing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

