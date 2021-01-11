Parson marks Missouri bicentennial with party-less inaugural

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson began a new term in office Monday with an inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri's bicentennial celebration, but without a traditional party because of coronavirus precautions.

The Republican governor was sworn in at a midday event on the grounds of the recently refurbished Capitol, with church bells ringing and artillery guns firing a salute — just as they have for past governors. He swore on a Bible given to him by his wife, and a B2 bomber flew low over the Capitol after Parson took the oath.

There was no inaugural parade, no hand-shaking reception line with the general public and no inaugural ball, where the governor and lawmakers typically don fancy apparel to dance in the cramped quarters of the Capitol Rotunda. All of those festivities have been canceled or postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

On a fittingly overcast day, the sun came out shortly before Parson took the oath. In his speech, he acknowledged the challenges facing many people while optimistically forecasting that “sunny days are ahead.”

“This is our time to preserve the American dream,” Parson said.