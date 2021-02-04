Parson pushes plan to give top state workers incentive pay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top performing state employees would be eligible for incentives of up to $2,500 under a plan being promoted by Gov. Mike Parson, although a similar plan was rejected last year after questions were raised about its legality.
Under a program called “Above & Beyond Performance Incentives,” Parson would set aside $5.1 million for incentives for the top performing 10% of employees in 15 state agencies.
The program is part of a broader push to improve the state's workforce, which a recent study ranked among the lowest paid in the nation, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In his $34.6 billon budget, Parson also earmarked money for 2% raises for state workers this year, with Missouri Department of Corrections employees scheduled to receive larger increases.
Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the governor believes giving incentives to employees who demonstrate superior performance is a “fair and smart business practice.”
"This is one part of our broader reforms over years to make the state government more competitive for talented public servants to serve Missouri citizens,” Jones said.
Last year, legislative budget writers blocked the incentive plan because the Missouri Constitution bars bonuses for state workers.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman contends the new program would not give bonuses for work already completed, but incentives for future work. She compared it to a job promotion or if someone temporarily took on added duties.
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said Thursday he didn’t “opine on the constitutionality or legality of any of that stuff” last year.
“I am generally supportive of trying to create a work environment that fosters performance and I think that could be helpful in state government,” Smith said.
A spokesman for Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said the senator had no comment on the proposal.
