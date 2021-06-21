Parson sets tight deadline for Missouri Medicaid funding fix

Parson wants to call lawmakers back to work sometime before July 1 — the start of the new budget year in Missouri — to reauthorize the tax.

He has delayed doing so to give lawmakers time to hash out an agreement, but time is running out. Parson said legislators need at least five days to pass a bill, prompting him to set the Tuesday deadline so there's enough time to pass legislation before July 1.

Parson's planned cuts include $166 million for developmental disability caregiving, $88 million for nursing homes, and $20 million that was set to pay for school busing.

The potential budget crisis comes when Missouri should be flush with cash. Net revenues for the year were up 25% as of Friday compared to the same time last year. The state was up more than $2 billion compared to the year before.

The dispute is separate from a lawsuit over extending Medicaid coverage to some of those currently ineligible. Voters approved the expansion in November 2020, but lawmakers this year refused to fund it. The case was heard in a Cole County court Monday, and a ruling is expected within days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0