 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Parties fight over infrastructure bill attack ad in Nevada

  • 0

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A year before the 2022 election, a fight over an attack ad airing on local television in Nevada is pointing to challenges both parties may face attempting to turn the debate over an infrastructure bill in Congress into campaign fodder.

KTVN, the Reno-based CBS affiliate, on Wednesday morning took the rare step of agreeing to take a political ad off the air after Senate Republicans called it inaccurate and threatened legal action. After a back-and-forth with both parties, the station decided to put it back on later in the day, according to an email its general manager sent Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC.

The segment, which is also airing on other channels, is the cycle's first from the political action committee of Senate Democrats. It targets Adam Laxalt, the Republican former state Attorney General whose race against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is expected to be among next year’s most contested.

The ad says Laxalt is “opposing relief for Nevada’s economy, (saying) no to lower prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He even opposes the expanded child tax credit for working parents.”

Laxalt has said he opposes the infrastructure bill and criticized its cost but hasn’t commented on economic relief, prescription drugs or child tax credits.

People are also reading…

In an Oct. 22 letter to stations demanding the ad be taken off air, the National Republican Senatorial Committee argued it wasn’t accurate to extrapolate conclusions about specific provisions in the bill — especially when Democrats are still fighting over provisions including drug pricing and child tax credits.

Attorneys for Democrats countered that it was fair and accurate to describe opposition to a proposal by detailing its contents.

Battleground states like Nevada are accustomed to ads containing spin, but when attempted, campaigns claiming inaccuracy rarely succeed at getting them off air, both parties say.

Laxalt said in a statement that the ad reflects how Cortez Masto and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “will say anything to win this race, no matter if it aligns with the facts or not."

Democrats said efforts to remove the ad reflect the popularity of the components referenced.

“This takedown letter makes clear that the NRSC is acutely aware of the political risks for their candidates and incumbents opposing widely popular policies,” said Brad Bainum, a spokesman for the Democratic Party-aligned PAC American Bridge.

When asked by The Associated Press, Laxalt didn't say if he supported expanded child tax credits or prescription drug pricing proposals like allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies.

“The ad falsely suggests that he is standing in the way of hypothetical bills that have yet to reach the floor of the Senate for a vote,” said John Burke, his spokesman.

———

Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said Monday, confirming a number smaller than originally feared but one that still accounts for more than 11% of all benefits paid since the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. cigarette sales increase for the first time in 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News