Partisan divide amid uproar over chief's social media posts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — There’s a partisan divide among state lawmakers over social media posts of the law enforcement officer in charge of State House security who, among other things, questioned the outcome of the presidential election.

More than 70 Democratic lawmakers signed onto a letter this week calling on Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin to be placed on administrative leave. The letter from Rep. Kyle Bailey called the chief's online comments “reprehensible” and described his apology as “utterly insufficient”.

On Thursday, Republicans responded with their own letter from Rep. Matthew Harrington, a law enforcement officer, pointing out that the chief is entitled to First Amendment protections and accusing Democrats of attempting to force an "ideological conformity.”

Harrington’s letter was signed by 67 Republicans, including the party’s leadership in both chambers.

“The divisive attempt by legislative Democrats to force ideological conformity on all around them or face the loss of career and livelihood is a betrayal of the office they were elected to hold,” he wrote.