Patrol probes claim Missouri lawmaker had sex as on-duty cop

Perkins said the claims against him are “political sour grapes” over him not endorsing Baker’s wife in her bid for Pike County assessor last year.

“There’s nothing to that. Nothing ever happened while I was on duty,” he told the newspaper. “I live a single man lifestyle.”

In his letter last month to Vescovo, Baker said “political motivation did not make Officer Perkins sleep with a young intoxicated girl” that should have been “within his protection.”

The documents provided by Baker include a report from a former Pike County detective who received copies of messages between the teenager and Perkins anonymously in September 2019.

“The victim was an intoxicated young girl, the police officer on duty was a Bowling Green, Missouri police officer,” the detective wrote in an August 2020 email to a U.S. Department of Justice employee that was included in the report. “Instead of doing his job at the city park he decided to receive a sexual favor instead.”

According to records Baker sent to Vescovo, the teenager in a May 2015 message confronted Perkins about him sharing details about their relationship to another person, writing that: “I'm sure you left out the part where u were on duty and I was drunk.”