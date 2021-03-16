Pay raise proposed for Louisiana's prison guards next year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is proposing more than $21 million in guard pay raises for Louisiana's prison system next year as the state struggles with recruiting and retaining people for correctional officer jobs.

The Department of Corrections has more 400 unfilled guard positions — a vacancy rate of more than 36%. The positions that are filled face a constant churn, with a year-over-year turnover rate of 73%, according to Thomas Bickham, chief financial officer at the agency.

The pay raise money is included in the Democratic governor's budget proposal for the year that begins July 1. Lawmakers will decide whether to fund it in their legislative session that begins April 12.

The Advocate reports the proposal involves a 10% pay raise for entry-level correctional officers that would bump the starting wage from $13.97 to $15.37 per hour. That would increase the starting salary for cadets to around $32,000 annually.