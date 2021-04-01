Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

During three months at the Capitol, legislators argued over some big issues that ended up going nowhere. House Speaker Philip Gunn and his allies pushed to overhaul the state tax structure. They proposed phasing out the income tax and half of the 7% grocery tax, increasing the sales tax on most items from 7% to 9.5% and increasing several other taxes. The House passed the tax plan a day after it was introduced. But Senate leaders blocked it.

Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, both Republicans, said in separate interviews Thursday that legislators will spend time before the 2022 session examining Mississippi taxes.

“I don’t know of any policy item we as a Legislature could ever do that would benefit the people more or result in greater economic prosperity in our state than the elimination of the income tax,” Gunn said.

Hosemann said the House proposal this year was opposed by groups including the AARP. Mississippi does not tax retirement income, but retirees would have faced higher sales taxes.

“I think our goal should be to reduce taxes,” Hosemann said.