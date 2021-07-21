Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

The move is emblematic of the raw political tensions in Congress that have only escalated since the insurrection. House Democrats originally tried to create an independent investigation that would have been evenly split between the parties, but Senate Republicans blocked that approach in a vote last month.

After Pelosi's announcement Wednesday morning, McCarthy immediately issued a statement that said her move will damage the institution of Congress.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said.

McCarthy blasted the Democratic leader in a news conference with all five members. He said the panel has lost “all legitimacy” because Pelosi wouldn’t allow the Republicans to name their own members.

“The only way to reverse this is to seat these five,” McCarthy said.

Most in the GOP have remained loyal to Trump despite the violent insurrection of his supporters that sent many of them running for their lives. McCarthy had wouldn’t say for weeks whether Republicans would even participate in the probe, but on Monday, he sent the five names to Pelosi.