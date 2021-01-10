 Skip to main content
Pelosi in letter to colleagues says House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump
Pelosi in letter to colleagues says House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pelosi in letter to colleagues says House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump.

