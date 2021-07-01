Pelosi names GOP's Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

Thompson said he was staying in town as the committee sets up office space and hires staff, saying the investigations could unfold in public hearings or closed-door interviews. He did not rule out issuing subpoenas for testimony, if necessary, and made clear the committee's work would continue if Republicans choose not to participate.

Asked when the work would begin, he quipped, “about 30 minutes ago.”

It’s unclear whether the panel would call McCarthy to testify, or others who are publicly known to have spoken with Trump during the run-up to the siege and as the attack unfolded. He seemed to indicate Trump himself would not be called to testify.

“I think there’s a lot of other things that we have to do,” Thompson told reporters.

As one of only 10 Republicans — and the only member of GOP leadership — who voted for Trump's 2nd impeachment, Cheney has separated herself from most of her Republican colleagues in recent months by directly blaming the former president for the insurrection.

She accused Trump of betraying the Constitution by fomenting the attack, saying he “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”