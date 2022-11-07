 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family's home in San Francisco.

“I was very scared,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview. "I'm thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul.”

On the eve of the midterm elections, the Democratic leader is opening up about the brutal attack, as her party is struggling against a surge of Republican enthusiasm to keep control of Congress at a time of rising threats of violence against lawmakers and concerns over the U.S. election.

Pelosi's husband, Paul, was bludgeoned with a hammer 11 days before the election by an intruder authorities said broke into the family's San Francisco and was looking for the speaker before striking the 82-year-old in the head at least once. The intruder told police he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and would “break her kneecaps” as a lesson to other Democrats. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in what authorities said was a intentional political attack.

People are also reading…

Pelosi said she was sleeping at her apartment in Washington, having just returned from San Francisco, when there was a “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” on her door. It was about 5 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 28.

“We didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was,” Pelosi said, in excerpts of the interview that is scheduled to air later Monday. “We just knew there was an assault on him in our home.”

David DePape, 42, is being held without bail in San Francisco after entering a not guilty plea to attempted murder and other charges in San Francisco. He also faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of an elected official.

The fringe activist who followed conspiracy theories broke into the Pelosi home, woke up Paul Pelosi and demanded to talk to “Nancy,” authorities said. When Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was out of town, DePape said he would wait. After Paul Pelosi called 911, officers arrived to see the two men struggling over a hammer before DePape struck Paul Pelosi at least once in the head with the hammer.

DePape later told police he wanted to kidnap the speaker and threatened to injure her "to show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

The authorities' stark narrative laid out in court filings in the case comes in contrast to the jokes and innuendo that conservatives and some Republican officials have spread about the Pelosis in the aftermath of the attack.

Pelosi has said little since the attack on her husband, cutting short her campaign appearances but spoke in a virtual call to grassroots activists late last week after Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital.

“People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’” Pelosi told those on the call.

Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. The U.N. said Tuesday that three ships carrying corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. A total of 14 ships also sailed Monday following Russia's weekend exit from the grain deal. But the United Nations said vessels wouldn't move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. Turkey and the U.N. are trying to broker a resolution. Analysts say Russia is likely using its withdrawal as a bargaining chip to get what wants from the deal, such as easing the way for its fertilizer exports.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

Utah: What to expect on election night

Utah Republicans are seeking to defend a U.S. Senate seat and four U.S. House seats. The party swept the 2020 election by winning every statewide race, supermajorities in the Legislature and all four congressional districts. Former President Donald Trump struggled in Utah in 2016 but won in 2020 by more than 20 points. The Senate race looks surprisingly competitive in light of that 2020 sweep. Democrat-backed independent candidate Evan McMullin is challenging second-term Sen. Mike Lee. McMullin is leaning on the fact that Utah voters have backed Trump less fervently than have their counterparts in other deeply Republican states.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside a New York City migrant processing center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News