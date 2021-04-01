Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz, facing accusations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl, should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the claims are true, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

Pelosi, D-Calif., also said the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations against the Florida Republican.

Gaetz, 38, who has been one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies since coming to Congress in 2017, has said the accusations are false.

The comments by Pelosi fell short of the swift removal from the Judiciary Committee that was sought by at least one Democratic lawmaker. But the remarks still left the political future clouded for Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press.

“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” Pelosi told reporters. She added, “From what we’ve heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee.”