Pelosi, Schumer huddle with Biden on voting legislation

Biden and congressional leaders also discussed a separate bill that will soon be proposed that would restore key portions of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.

“This is of the highest priority for us, the sanctity of the vote,” Pelosi said Friday at a news conference.

Democrats view the bills as their best chance to blunt the impact of a wave of restrictive voting laws adopted in Republican-controlled states this year in the name of election security. The GOP push was fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

Yet despite the flurry of work on voting legislation, Democrats still face the same challenge as before: a Republican-led filibuster in a 50-50 Senate that would require 10 GOP votes to overcome. Republicans oppose both voting bills, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has blasted as "unnecessary" overreach that would infringe on states' authority to conduct elections.

Overcoming such an obstacle would require changing procedural rules, which many moderate Democrats oppose, denying the votes needed to make the change.

Still, party leaders say they intend to try to move forward. And Schumer has said that he could call more voting rights bills to the Senate floor.