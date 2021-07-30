Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats will huddle with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot.

The meeting between Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes after Democrats were forced back to the drawing board with their signature voting bill, called the For the People Act, which Senate Republicans blocked with a filibuster last month.

Since then, they've worked on retooling the proposal and will present a framework to Biden, according to a senior congressional aide who discussed the private deliberations on condition of anonymity.

But there's little sign even a rewritten proposal will win the GOP support necessary to pass under current Senate rules. That's left Democrats stalled out and with few options on an issue of high priority to many in the party.

The changes that Democrats are making to the bill could be unveiled as early as next week. The new bill is expected to adopt many of the changes sought by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, who initially objected to the bill, according to the Democratic congressional aide.