Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with White House on infrastructure

Biden is redoubling his engagement this week as anxious Democrats urge the White House to move faster and leave the talks with Republicans behind so they can pursue his ambitious American Jobs and American Families plans on their own. The congressional leaders are preparing for a consequential but slogging summer schedule with no room for error with their slim majorities in the House and Senate as they try to appease centrist lawmakers who want a potentially more modest but bipartisan accord and liberals who want Biden to go big and seize the moment to deliver on his big campaign promises.

Pelosi and Schumer plan to discuss the path ahead with the White House team, according to aides granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

“We need to get to this issue sooner rather than later,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters on a conference call.

For weeks, the bipartisan group that now makes up one-fifth of the Senate has been chasing numbers and policies behind closed doors, having largely agreed to a package of infrastructure priorities but still arguing over how to pay for it.