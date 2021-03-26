Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

The Democratic and Republican leaders of those Senate committees said in a statement Thursday that they will continue to investigate the attacks and are conducting interviews of many of the officials involved in the response. They said that they expect to release a bipartisan report in the coming months.

House Republicans objected to Pelosi’s plan for a commission because it would be comprised of more Democrats than Republicans, unlike the 9/11 panel, which was evenly split. She has said she would be willing to negotiate on that, but not on the scope of the investigation, which Republicans had said was too broad.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

As the committees investigate, Capitol officials are improving the building's physical security, including reinforcing the House doors that the rioters attempted to breach. During the insurrection, a woman was shot to death by police as she tried to climb through a broken window adjacent to the chamber, and rioters banged on the main door to the House as lawmakers were trapped inside. The woman was among five people who died from the riots.