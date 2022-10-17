 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Peltola leads House challengers in new fundraising reports

  • Updated
  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, of Alaska, reported raising $2.3 million in just over three weeks in September, leaving the Democrat with a large cash advantage over Republican rivals Sarah Palin and Nick Begich heading into the Nov. 8 election.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenger backed by former President Donald Trump, each raised just over $1 million from late July to Sept. 30, though Murkowski had about three times more cash available at the end of the period.

The filings Saturday with the Federal Election Commission for the House race cover Sept. 6 through Sept. 30. Filings in the Senate race covered July 28 through Sept. 30.

Peltola on Aug. 31 won a special election to fill Alaska’s House seat until January in a race that also included Palin and Begich. Next month’s election will decide who holds the seat for a two-year term, starting in January.

People are also reading…

Peltola, in the latest filings, reported having nearly $2.3 million available at the end of September. Palin, a former Alaska governor and the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, reported bringing in about $230,000 during the latest period and having about $195,000 available.

Begich reported raising about $57,500 and having just over $545,000 available. Begich loaned his campaign $650,000 earlier in the cycle.

Libertarian Chris Bye, also running in next month's ranked choice election, reported raising about $1,400 and had nearly $3,800 available.

Alaska voters in 2020 approved an election overhaul that calls for ranked vote general elections. The first ranked vote election under the new system was the August special election won by Peltola that decided who would fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term. Young, a Republican, held the seat for 49 years. He died in March.

Peltola has said that she wants to continue what she has called Young's “legacy of bipartisanship." In a recent ad, she says she's running “for Don Young's seat in Congress."

Murkowski reported bringing in nearly $1.1 million and having $3.5 million available at the end of September. Tshibaka reported raising just over $1 million and having about $1 million available. Democrat Pat Chesbro, who is also running, reported raising about $125,000 and having about $64,000 on hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.  It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he's still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress.  Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.”  The father of two says he's motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn't yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat. The Denver district court judge ruled that the recall effort against Kevin Priola should be conducted after Priola is sworn in next year to represent a new district, which was created by redistricting. The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats’ prospects of retaining a majority in Colorado's Senate after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Priola quit the Republican Party in August, saying he was disgusted by what he called his party’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false. Recall leaders are vowing to appeal the ruling.

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs. Lake said Wednesday the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters. The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Conservationists hatch world's largest chameleon at zoo in UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News