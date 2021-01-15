Pence calls VP-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

Pence's call to his successor is a continuation of the traditional show of comity between outgoing and incoming leaders that Trump has flouted. In 2008, then-Vice President Dick Cheney called Biden to congratulate him the night of his win and invited Biden and his wife, Jill, to tour the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory shortly before the 2009 inauguration.

And in November 2016, Biden, Pence and their spouses met for lunch at the Naval Observatory after an earlier meeting at the White House.

“I told Mike, the vice president-elect, that I'm available to him 24/7,” Biden said after the get-together. “I plan on being available to Mike as senior staff for him as he moves.”

It's unclear whether Pence will do the same for Harris. Pence and his wife will be traveling over the weekend. And much of Washington is under heightened security after last week's violent insurrection at the Capitol, with law enforcement officials warning of more potential for violence surrounding Biden's inauguration.

While Biden said last week that he welcomed Trump's decision to skip his inauguration, he said he would be “honored” to have Pence attend.

“I think it’s important,” he said, that, as much as possible, “the historical precedents" with respect to the peaceful transfer of power “be maintained."

