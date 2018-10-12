SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has emerged as a voice for conservative values in Congress and is urging his supporters to get out the vote in the midterm elections.
Pence campaigned for Davis on Friday at a fundraising event in Springfield, Illinois. Davis is one of four Illinois congressman whose seats Democrats are targeting as they try to regain control of the House.
The Taylorville Republican faces a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield for the 13th Congressional District seat.
Pence said Davis, as chairman of a House agriculture subcommittee, helped President Donald Trump negotiate the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
Democrats also are targeting GOP Reps. Randy Hultgren, Peter Roskam and Mike Bost.