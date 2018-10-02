BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana for announcing his opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before an FBI investigation into the judge is completed.

Pence said at a campaign rally Tuesday in Bozeman that Tester is voting against Kavanaugh because Kavanaugh is a conservative.

He urged the crowd to vote for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale to help the GOP expand its one-vote Senate majority.

Last week, Tester said he would vote against Kavanaugh's confirmation because of the allegations of sexual assault against the judge, and because of Kavanaugh's record on domestic surveillance programs and money in politics.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tuesday marked Pence's second campaign trip to Montana in support of Rosendale. The vice president then headed to Spokane, Washington, to campaign for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments