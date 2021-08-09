 Skip to main content
Pence, Cruz, DeSantis to headline Ricketts steak fry event
AP

Pence, Cruz, DeSantis to headline Ricketts steak fry event

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are coming to Nebraska for Gov. Pete Ricketts' annual steak fry next month.

The high-profile Republicans will appear at the gathering to celebrate agriculture on Sept. 12 in Nebraska City. All three are viewed as potential 2024 presidential candidates.

DeSantis has recently pushed to curb mask mandates in schools despite the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant. His policies have created tension with the White House and Democratic President Joe Biden.

The governor's steak fry will take place at Arbor Lodge Historical Park.

